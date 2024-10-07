Menu Explore
Ludhiana: MC razes illegal under-construction hall, shop

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 07, 2024 10:31 PM IST

Acting against illegal constructions, the municipal corporation (MC) on Monday demolished an under-construction hall and a shop on government land in Transport Nagar area, officials said. The action was taken by a joint team of the MC and the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT).

MC demolishes an illegal construction at Transport Nagar in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
The civic body team razed around 15 temporary and permanent encroachments on a road portion in Ghoda Colony. Both the sites fall under MC Zone B.

Shop demolished in Model Town

MC Zone D team demolished an under-construction illegal shop on Chaar Khamba Road in Model Town area.

MC officials said that the drive was conducted based on directions by MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal.

Zone B assistant town planner (ATP) Davinder Singh said that LIT had recently highlighted that someone was trying to encroach upon government land in Transport Nagar and illegal construction was going on at the site.

The area was also demarcated by LIT, following which action was taken.

On the action taken in Model Town area, building inspector Paulparneet Singh said that the civic body had received a complaint regarding the encroachments.

