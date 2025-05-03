Ludhiana: MC re-awards dumpsite contract to same firm despite incomplete work

Despite an incomplete legacy waste remediation project and mounting environmental concerns, the municipal corporation (MC) has awarded a fresh contract to the same contractor for bioremediation work at the Tajpur Road dumpsite. Garbage piled up at the dumping site on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The new tender, issued in February, covers 19.62 lakh metric tonnes of waste but remains stalled due to infrastructural delays.

The contractor had previously been assigned the first phase of the project in November 2022, aimed at clearing 5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at an estimated cost of ₹27.17 crore. However, over three years later, the project remains unfinished.

The current situation at the site has revealed discrepancies in the contractor’s claims. While site supervisor Gurpreet Singh asserted that nine acres had been reclaimed, large portions of the dumpsite remain buried under waste. The incomplete cleanup raises doubts about the authenticity of the reported progress.

The MC’s latest work order has faced an early setback, with no activity reported at the site since February. Officials attribute the delay to the absence of an electricity connection.

The Tajpur Road dumpsite holds over 30 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated legacy waste. The MC had announced a phased remediation plan to tackle around 25 lakh metric tonnes. However, with phase one delayed and phase two yet to begin, progress has been negligible.

This inaction continues despite repeated warnings from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had flagged serious environmental violations. In 2021, the NGT monitoring panel ordered the seizure of all water pumps within a two-kilometre radius of the site due to groundwater contamination and mandated alternative drinking water arrangements for local residents.

The area’s vulnerability to fire remains a critical concern. In April 2022, a blaze at the dumpsite engulfed a nearby hut, claiming seven lives. Following the tragedy, the NGT directed the MC to deposit ₹100 crore as interim compensation with the district magistrate, Ludhiana.

Residents of Kakka village and nearby colonies continue to suffer from foul odors and smoke, especially during the summer months. “We are forced to live with this daily hazard,” said Mahesh Kumar, a local resident.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has assured a fresh survey to verify the contractor’s claims and ensure accountability. Plans are also underway to remediate another 19 lakh metric tonnes at the Jamalpur dumpsite.