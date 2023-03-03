Ludhiana MC seals commercial property, snaps two sewer connections

Ludhiana Municipal corporation (MC) sealed a commercial property over default in payment of property tax and snapped two sewer connections, as the owners failed to pay the water-sewer user charges. MC team members sealing a commercial property in zone B area of Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)

The civic body teams also recovered over ₹8.60 lakh from other defaulters, who chose to pay the pending tax on the spot.

The team led by zone B SDO Amritpal Singh snapped two sewer connections on Guru Arjun Dev Nagar road as the owners failed to pay the water-sewer user charges. The team recovered ₹1.10 lakh from five other defaulters.

The other team led by zone B superintendent Harminder Singh, who went to seal the properties of property tax defaulters, recovered around ₹2.5 lakh from three defaulters, who chose to pay the tax on the spot.

Tightening the noose around the property tax defaulters, MC zone C team led by superintendent Gurparkash Singh and inspector Karan Sharma sealed a commercial property on 33 feet road in Giaspura after the owner failed to pay the pending tax. The team recovered ₹5 lakh from five other defaulters, who paid the dues on the spot.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the residents should pay their taxes on time to avoid penalty.

These funds are used for the development of the city, she added.