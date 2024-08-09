Ludhiana MC-supplied water ‘unfit’ for drinking: Jeevan Nagar residents

The residents of Jeevan Nagar in the Ludhiana East assembly constituency alleged that the water being supplied by the municipal corporation (MC) in their area was unfit for drinking. One of the residents Jeevan Nagar showing the glass of contaminated water running from the tap in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

They said they have been grappling with the issue for nearly three months now and have been forced to spend money on purchasing filtered water.

Residents alleged that after consuming tap water, they faced health issues such as fever, stomachache and skin irritation.

“I have sent my mother to our ancestral place after she fell sick due to drinking water. I also shifted to Mundian,” said Dharmendra Kumar, who runs a shop nearby.

MC official Kamal Joria said that the civic body uses sodium hypochlorite to treat the tubewell water. After receiving complaints from the locals, he has asked his officials to decrease the amount of sodium hypochlorite used for treatment, he added.

Superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said, “I will direct officials to collect the samples from the area and resolve the issue at the earliest.”

Chandan, a 14-year-old boy, said he developed a fever and skin rashes after using the tap water. He added that skin irritation is common during the monsoon season.

Neeraj, another resident, said he had to incur the cost of drilling a borewell to a depth of 150 to 200 feet to draw out potable water.