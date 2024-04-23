Ludhiana MC takes down slums along the banks of Buddha Nullah

In the wake of ongoing plantation drive alongside the banks of Buddha Nullah, the municipal corporation (MC) demolished the nearby encroachments by slum dwellers on Tuesday. Ludhiana municipal corporation demolishing encroachments on the banks of Buddha Nullah on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The drive was conducted jointly by MC Tehbazari and operational and maintenance wing.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The civic body teams removed 3 to 4 shanties established at the banks of Buddha Nullah near city bus depot on Tajpur road.

Sub divisional officer (SDO) Amritpal Singh and Tehbazaari inspector Sunil Kumar said the drive was organised on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain.

People were asked to remove the encroachments by themselves in the past, but they failed to do so. The plantation drive would now be taken up at the site.