Ludhiana MC takes down slums along the banks of Buddha Nullah
MC demolished encroachments by slum dwellers near Buddha Nullah during a plantation drive. Teams removed shanties near city bus depot on Tajpur road.
In the wake of ongoing plantation drive alongside the banks of Buddha Nullah, the municipal corporation (MC) demolished the nearby encroachments by slum dwellers on Tuesday.
The drive was conducted jointly by MC Tehbazari and operational and maintenance wing.
The civic body teams removed 3 to 4 shanties established at the banks of Buddha Nullah near city bus depot on Tajpur road.
Sub divisional officer (SDO) Amritpal Singh and Tehbazaari inspector Sunil Kumar said the drive was organised on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain.
People were asked to remove the encroachments by themselves in the past, but they failed to do so. The plantation drive would now be taken up at the site.