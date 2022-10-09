Ludhiana MC to begin bioremediation of legacy waste in a week

After facing the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) wrath over poor solid waste management in the city, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) is finally expected to begin the process of disposing of around 25 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste accumulated at its main dump site on the Tajpur road through bioremediation process.

After the MC allotted the contract to dispose of 5 lakh MT of waste in the first phase at a cost of over ₹28 crore under the Smart City Mission, the machinery for bioremediation of waste has reached the dump site and the work is expected to commence in a week or so.

The project has been allotted to a Maharashtra-based firm and the stipulated time period to dispose of 5 lakh metric tonnes of garbage is 18 months, including the transportation period of the machinery.

As per MC officials, the contractor will dispose of all the waste and clear the land for the MC. It will be his responsibility to take care of whatever material is recovered from the site including refuse-derived fuel (RDF), construction and demolition waste, etc.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that the contractor is setting up the machinery and a few trials have to be done. It is expected that the bioremediation process will commence this week.

Legacy waste a ticking time bomb

Spread over 49 acres, 25 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste is a ticking time bomb with frequent fire incidents reported at the site due to the generation of highly combustible methane gas out of the waste. Major fire incidents have also been reported at the site in the past following which the nearby residential areas turn into gas chambers and residents face respiratory problems.

The garbage is being dumped at the site for a few decades. Apart from the legacy waste, over 1,100 metric tonnes of waste generated in the city on a daily basis is also dumped at the site. The processing of waste at the landfill site had completely come to a halt after the A2Z company self-terminated its solid waste contract with the MC in February last year.

₹100 crore interim compensation

Recently the NGT had also imposed ₹100 crore interim compensation (penalty) on the MC for failing to deal with legacy waste. This was ordered during the hearing of the case wherein seven members of a migrant family, including five children, died after a fire broke out in their shanty situated near the main dump site. Though no concrete evidence was found by police, fire at the dump site was suspected to be the reason behind the incident. The tribunal had directed the MC to submit the compensation amount to the deputy commissioner and the amount should be used for disposing of the legacy waste. Among other steps to be taken to improve solid waste management, the authorities were directed to establish a boundary wall around the main dump site.

State govt approves ₹100 cr for disposing of remaining waste

For disposing of the remaining 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste at the dump site, the state government has approved ₹100 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Officials stated that the MC had sought more funds citing that 25 lakh metric tonnes of waste will be left at the site, but as per the calculations of the state department, 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste will be left at the site after MC disposes of 5 lakh metric tonnes in the first phase.

MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo stated that approval has been given by the state authorities and the MC will now work to dispose of the remaining legacy waste too.