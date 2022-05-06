Ludhiana | MC zonal chief directs officials to clean drains before monsoon onset
During a meeting with the councillors and civic body officials on Thursday, municipal corporation (MC) zonal commissioner (Zone-C) Poonampreet Kaur directed the staff to ensure cleaning of sewer and drain lines (road gullies) before the arrival of monsoon.
Further, directions were also issued to repair potholed roads to avoid accidents during the rainy season.
Kaur also directed the officials to expedite the development work in their respective areas and conduct inspections in labour quarters to keep a check on wastage of water and dumping of plastic waste, which chokes the MC sewer lines, by the residents.
Kaur further directed the officials to issue challans to violators.
Other Briefs
Over 180 patients screened on second day of dental camp
On the second day of free dental check-up, treatment and oral screening camp at Jawandsons Private Ltd, Chandigarh Road, over 180 patients were screened and imparted health education by a team of doctors from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital, Ludhiana.
The team of 20 doctors, who provided their services at the camp, was headed by Dr Navdeep Kaur, professor and head, department of public health dentistry. Vice-chairperson S Amarjit Singh was also present at the camp.
Kaur spoke about oral health care, brushing technique and tobacco cessation. The patients were apprised of dental treatments to save the tooth. Free medicines were also provided at the camp.
The management of Jawandsons Private Ltd thanked the team of doctors and emphasised the need of more oral health camps for awareness among the masses.
2 fresh Covid cases reported
Two fresh covid cases were reported in the district over the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Thursday. So far, 1,09,877 cases have been reported in the district, of which 1,07,572 patients have recovered and 2,280 have succumbed to the virus. There were 25 active cases in the district on Thursday. Of these, 24 are under home isolation and one is under treatment at a private hospital.
45-year-old woman falls off train
A 45-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries after she fell off a passenger train on Platform-2 on the Ludhiana Railway Station on Thursday.
A RPF personnel , requesting anonymity, said, “The passenger, who is yet to be identified, had a major gash on her leg, which seemed to be fractured.An ambulance was called and she was rushed to the Civil Hospital
5 held with 142g heroin
Five people were arrested with 142g heroin near Domoria Bridge on Thursday. Police also seized ₹26,000 from the accused, which they had earned from selling drugs.
The two scooters used by the accused — Sahil of Nali Mohalla, Ravi Kumar of Shahi Mohalla, Naveen Kumar of Ali Mohalla in Jalandhar, and Sarvan Kumar and Rahul Mattu of Peeru Banda Mohalla in Salem Tabri—to reach Domoria Bridge have been impounded.
Assistant commissioner of police (central) Harsimrat Singh said, “Acting on a tip off, we caught the accused while they were supplying the contraband to their customers. Initially, Ravi, Sarvan, Sahil and Naveen were arrested with 102g heroin. They revealed that they had procured the drug from Rahul. Later, we arrested him with 40g heroin.”
A case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Division Number 1 police station.
-
After almost two weeks of imprisonment, Navneet and Ravi Rana released from jail
Mumbai: Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband and independent MLA Ravi Rana were released from prison on Thursday after 12 days of incarceration. The two independent lawmakers were arrested on April 23 for threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree,' which is the official residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at Kalanagar in Bandra East. The couple withdrew their plan citing the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai.
-
New policy to make Delhi India’s startup capital: CM Kejriwal
The government aims to create business leaders and entrepreneurs from among the youth and make Delhi the “startup destination of the world”, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The state aims to encourage, facilitate, and support 15,000 startups by 2030 and generate new avenues of employment, he added. “This policy will lead to a wave of startups in Delhi and it will become the home of behemoth businesses and unicorns,” Kejriwal contended.
-
After AC local train rates slashed by 50%, ridership goes up in city
The Western Railway on Thursday witnessed a 30% increase in ridership on its air-conditioned coaches after the fares were slashed by 50% on single journeys from May 5. On May 4 till 5 pm, around 2,349 AC single journey tickets were issued to the WR passengers. On May 5, up till 5 pm, 3,052 AC tickets were issued on the Western Railway between Churchgate and Virar.
-
Now, check your ‘psychological kundali’ as well for happy married life
Matching kundalis of the bride and groom has been an age-old custom in Indian households. Taking the custom a step further, and giving it a practical twist, a team of psychiatrists at the Colvin Hospital have come up with the concept of 'psychological kundali' of the would-be couples. Psychological Kundali helps the couple in knowing each other and understand if their relationship would be strong in future, insists senior psychiatrist, Dr Rakesh Paswan, leading the team of National Mental Health Programme at Colvin Hospital.
-
AAP MLA ‘stops’ MC team from snapping sewer connection of an illegal colony in Ludhiana
The ongoing drive by municipal corporation against illegal sewer connections hit a roadblock after Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Sahnewal) Hardeep Mundian 'restrained' the MC officials from snapping the connection of one of the colonies in his constituency on Thursday. As per the information, civic body team had gone to disconnect the illegal sewer connection in Khalsa colony— situated on the connecting road of 33-feet road and Bhamian Road— which falls outside the MC limits.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics