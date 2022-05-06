Ludhiana | MC zonal chief directs officials to clean drains before monsoon onset

During a meeting with the councillors and civic body officials on Thursday, municipal corporation (MC) zonal commissioner (Zone-C) Poonampreet Kaur directed the staff to ensure cleaning of sewer and drain lines (road gullies) before the arrival of monsoon.

Further, directions were also issued to repair potholed roads to avoid accidents during the rainy season.

Kaur also directed the officials to expedite the development work in their respective areas and conduct inspections in labour quarters to keep a check on wastage of water and dumping of plastic waste, which chokes the MC sewer lines, by the residents.

Kaur further directed the officials to issue challans to violators.

Other Briefs

Over 180 patients screened on second day of dental camp

Ludhiana

On the second day of free dental check-up, treatment and oral screening camp at Jawandsons Private Ltd, Chandigarh Road, over 180 patients were screened and imparted health education by a team of doctors from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital, Ludhiana.

The team of 20 doctors, who provided their services at the camp, was headed by Dr Navdeep Kaur, professor and head, department of public health dentistry. Vice-chairperson S Amarjit Singh was also present at the camp.

Kaur spoke about oral health care, brushing technique and tobacco cessation. The patients were apprised of dental treatments to save the tooth. Free medicines were also provided at the camp.

The management of Jawandsons Private Ltd thanked the team of doctors and emphasised the need of more oral health camps for awareness among the masses.

2 fresh Covid cases reported

Ludhiana

Two fresh covid cases were reported in the district over the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Thursday. So far, 1,09,877 cases have been reported in the district, of which 1,07,572 patients have recovered and 2,280 have succumbed to the virus. There were 25 active cases in the district on Thursday. Of these, 24 are under home isolation and one is under treatment at a private hospital.

45-year-old woman falls off train

Ludhiana

A 45-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries after she fell off a passenger train on Platform-2 on the Ludhiana Railway Station on Thursday.

A RPF personnel , requesting anonymity, said, “The passenger, who is yet to be identified, had a major gash on her leg, which seemed to be fractured.An ambulance was called and she was rushed to the Civil Hospital

5 held with 142g heroin

Ludhiana

Five people were arrested with 142g heroin near Domoria Bridge on Thursday. Police also seized ₹26,000 from the accused, which they had earned from selling drugs.

The two scooters used by the accused — Sahil of Nali Mohalla, Ravi Kumar of Shahi Mohalla, Naveen Kumar of Ali Mohalla in Jalandhar, and Sarvan Kumar and Rahul Mattu of Peeru Banda Mohalla in Salem Tabri—to reach Domoria Bridge have been impounded.

Assistant commissioner of police (central) Harsimrat Singh said, “Acting on a tip off, we caught the accused while they were supplying the contraband to their customers. Initially, Ravi, Sarvan, Sahil and Naveen were arrested with 102g heroin. They revealed that they had procured the drug from Rahul. Later, we arrested him with 40g heroin.”

A case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Division Number 1 police station.