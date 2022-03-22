Ludhiana | Meet AAP’s Rajya Sabha nominee Sanjeev Arora
Ludhiana-based industrialist and philanthropist Sanjeev Arora is among the five people nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Rajya Sabha.
The 58-year-old nominee runs a real estate and hosiery business. Arora, who has been running an export business (Ritesh Industries Ltd) with manufacturing facilities in Ludhiana, for the last three decades, diversified into real estate in 2006. His company primarily exports goods to the USA, and has an office in Virginia.
In 2006, after his foray into real estate,he changed the name of his company to Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd (RPIL). He has developed the state-of-the-art Hampton Business Park (an industrial park) and Hampton Homes on Chandigarh Road. Around 70 industries are already working on the project.
In 2018, he launched a woman-wear brand, Femella, after launching the company Femella Fashions Ltd, and in 2019, he ventured into a non-ferrous metal business, Teneron Limited, which has a tie-up with Suzuki Motors, Gujarat plant, under the Make In India scheme.
The industrialist has set up the ‘Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust’, in memory of his parents, both of whom he lost to cancer. So far, 160 cancer patients have been treated free of cost under the trust over the last 15 years.
He is also on the governing board of Dayanand Medical College & Hospital. Besides, he is member of the Apex Council of Punjab Cricket Association, and Ved Mandir Trust, Daresi. The businessman has also been the secretary of the Sutlej Club for two consecutive terms.
-
