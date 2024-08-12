Ludhiana men’s senior team clinch state cricket tourney

Ludhiana men’s senior team won the Punjab state inter-district senior one-day cricket tournament against Jalandhar team by 30 runs, on Monday. The final match was conducted at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Ludhiana men’s senior team won the Punjab state inter-district senior one-day cricket tournament against Jalandhar team by 30 runs, on Monday. (HT Photo)

The tournament, in which more than 20 teams participated, began on July 28, with the Ludhiana team competing against the Faridkot team, where the latter won by 6 wickets at the Faridkot district cricket ground.

Ludhiana recorded its first victory against DCA Mohali on August 3, by 71 runs. On August 5, Ludhiana won yet again against the Bathinda team at the Bathinda district cricket ground, by 6 wickets.

Ludhiana team qualified for the semi-finals on August 8 defeating the team of Amritsar by 6 wickets and by winning against Kapurthala on August 10 by 9 wickets, the team made it to the finals.

Ludhiana posted a total of 287 runs after losing nine wickets in 45 overs on Monday. Tikshan Tangri and Nehal Wadhera scored the maximum runs of 117 and 110 in 111 and 92 balls. Among the bowlers from the Ludhiana team, Ravi Kumar and Yogjit Singh Kalsi took 3 wickets each for 47 and 50 runs respectively.

The Jalandhar team were bowled out for 257 runs in 43.4 overs.