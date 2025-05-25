Ludhiana: Mercury up, teachers call for early school hours

With the temperature soaring and the health department issuing advisory for precautionary measures, government schoolteachers across the district have urged the education authorities to either revise school timings or announce early summer holidays, especially for primary students who are vulnerable to the heatwave. Teachers say many students complain of dizziness and exhaustion during school hours. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

As per educators, over the past week, students have been falling ill due to the extreme weather, often leaving early with complaints of dizziness, exhaustion and other heat-related symptoms. The India Meteorological Department recorded a blazing 42° Celsius on Saturday.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said, “It’s extremely tough for primary children to cope with heat. We request the department to declare holidays for them. For senior students, school hours must be reduced at least. Many of them travel from distant villages on bicycles.”

On May 22, civil surgeon Ramandeep Kaur had issued a public health advisory, warning that the heatwave poses major risks for children, elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic conditions. The advisory highlighted the dangers of heat exhaustion, cramps and even heatstroke if precautions are not taken.

Jagjit Singh Maan, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union and head teacher at Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, said, “We’ve had to send students home early almost every day this week due to heat-related issues. Without electricity, classrooms become suffocating. If holidays aren’t possible yet, schools should start early — from 7 am to noon — instead of the current timing (8 am to 2 pm).”

Meanwhile, education minister Harjot Singh Bains said no final decision has been taken regarding the start of summer vacations. District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur also confirmed that there is currently no plan to revise school timings.