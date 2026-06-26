Ludhiana: Meritorious school teachers seek regularisation under education department

A recent move by the Punjab school education department to seek consent from employees for regularisation under the meritorious schools society has triggered discontent among teachers working in the state’s meritorious schools, with many reiterating their long-standing demand to be regularised directly under the education department instead of a society. The exercise is related to the proposed regularisation of employees, with June 30 as the deadline. (HT Photo)

In a communication issued by the society for promotion of quality education for poor and meritorious students of Punjab on Thursday, principals of Meritorious Schools have been directed to collect details of contractual teaching and non-teaching staff through a Google form. The exercise is part of the process related to the proposed regularisation of employees, with June 30 fixed as the deadline for submission.

The form seeks information such as the name of the school, employee details, category, designation, date of joining and whether the employee wishes to be regularised under the Meritorious Schools Society.

However, the exercise has not gone down well with several teachers. Many have argued that their demand has always been for regularisation within the school education department rather than under the society.

Lakhvir Singh, a teacher at the Ludhiana Meritorious School, said the employees had repeatedly sought regularisation under Civil Services Rules. “We demanded regularisation under the education department and not under the society, where the service rules are still unclear. Moreover, the consent form asks whether we want to be regularised under the society, but provides only a ‘Yes’ option. This cannot be called a choice,” he said.

Another teacher, requesting anonymity, said the issue had been discussed in several meetings with ministers and senior officials, where employees had clearly conveyed their stand. “The demand we raised and the process being initiated now are completely different,” the teacher said.

Responding to the concerns, administrative secretary, school education, Sonali Giri, said the department was only trying to assess how many employees were willing to be regularised within the society. She said some teachers had separately conveyed their preference for regularisation under the society. “The data collected through the consent forms will be placed before the cabinet sub-committee, which will take the final decision,” she said.