Ludhiana: Milk trader among three assaulted with iron rods; gold chain snatched

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 20, 2025 05:50 AM IST

In his police complaint, the trader, Pritpal Singh, 43, from Bathinda, said the accused wanted to extort money and as he did not give him money, they attacked him

The local police took up an investigation after at least 12 people allegedly assaulted a milk trader, his friend and one of his employees outside the Verka plant on Ferozepur Road, officials said, adding that the incident happened late on Tuesday night.

The victim said he, his friend Sukhwinder Singh and staffer Bunty were outside Verk plant in his car when the accused turned up there and the events unfolded. (HT Photo)
The victim said he, his friend Sukhwinder Singh and staffer Bunty were outside Verk plant in his car when the accused turned up there and the events unfolded. (HT Photo)

The assailants dragged them out of their car and assaulted them with iron rods and sticks, they said.

In his police complaint, the trader, Pritpal Singh, 43, from Bathinda, said the accused wanted to extort money and as he did not give him money, they attacked him. He alleged the accused snatched a gold chain and a mobile phone.

Sarabha Nagar police officials said an old rivalry likely led to the attack.

The victim said he, his friend Sukhwinder Singh and staffer Bunty were outside Verk plant in his car when the accused turned up there and the events unfolded.

The injured were taken to the local civil hospital, where their condition was stated as stable.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said that prima facie, it looked like victim had a business rivalry with the accused over tenders, which led to an attack. He said police are investigating the allegations of snatching and will register a case as per the findings.

