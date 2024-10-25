Ludhiana: Mini secretariat parking in a mess, visitors hassled

People at the multi-level parking facility of the mini secretariat, intended to ease congestion, are being inconvenienced amid non-functional lifts, dirty toilets, filthy staircases and lack of security staff. According to visitors at the mini secretariat, the authorities concerned appear to have turned a blind eye to the problems. (Manish/HT)

A puddle near the first-floor washroom emits a foul smell and garbage scattered around the area paints a grim picture of the facility’s upkeep, visitors have complained. Harpal Singh, a 52-year-old visitor to the regional transport office (RTO), highlighting his concern, said the administration has installed lifts for the people’s convenience. However, it has remained non-functional for several months, with no one to take cognisance of it.

Jatinder Singh, an advocate working at the complex, expressed his concern over the lack of security. “The parking space shortage in the complex is severe, yet the administration has not made the facility visitor-friendly. There are no security personnel to safeguard the parked vehicles, making it unsafe,” he said.

The absence of surveillance and regular maintenance has only worsened the situation, he added.

The mini secretariat complex is a bustling hub, accommodating over 10 major public departments, including the Ludhiana district and sessions court, the police commissioner’s office, the deputy commissioner’s office, the district education office and the regional transport office. Thousands of people visit the complex daily, but the deteriorating condition of its parking facility remains a growing concern.

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Amarjit Bains said, ‘’I am not aware of the matter but will look into it. The grievances will be resolved as it has been brought to my attention now.”