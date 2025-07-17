Ludhiana: Minor alleges molestation, man booked

The Dehlon police have booked a man for allegedly molesting his 16-year-old neighbour in Dehlon. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother. The complainant said she works as a domestic help while her daughter used to stay at home. The complainant said the accused barged into her house and molested her daughter. (HT Photo)

The complainant said the accused barged into her house and molested her daughter. When she raised the alarm, the accused fled from the house. ASI Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 65, 62, 74 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.