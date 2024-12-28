Ludhiana: Minor forced to watch lewd video, kin arrested

The Model Town police have arrested a man for allegedly forcing his seven-year-old niece to watch a lewd video clip in Manohar Nagar. He reportedly assaulted her along with her employer who tried to intervene. An FIR under Sections 74, 75 of the BNS and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. (HT File)

The complainant, 31, said she works at a beauty parlour. On December 24, she returned home when her daughter revealed that her uncle had played a lewd video clip on television and forced her to watch it.

The woman added that she confronted her brother-in-law and warned him against doing so in future. After she left for work, the accused followed her there and thrashed her, she said, adding that the accused molested her and also assaulted her employer who intervened.

Sub-inspector Ravneet Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at the Model Town police station, said an FIR under Sections 74 (using criminal force or assaulting a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) of the BNS and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused who has been arrested.