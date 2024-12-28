Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Minor forced to watch lewd video, kin arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 28, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The complainant accused that her uncle had played a lewd video clip on television and forced her to watch it

The Model Town police have arrested a man for allegedly forcing his seven-year-old niece to watch a lewd video clip in Manohar Nagar. He reportedly assaulted her along with her employer who tried to intervene.

An FIR under Sections 74, 75 of the BNS and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. (HT File)
An FIR under Sections 74, 75 of the BNS and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. (HT File)

The complainant, 31, said she works at a beauty parlour. On December 24, she returned home when her daughter revealed that her uncle had played a lewd video clip on television and forced her to watch it.

The woman added that she confronted her brother-in-law and warned him against doing so in future. After she left for work, the accused followed her there and thrashed her, she said, adding that the accused molested her and also assaulted her employer who intervened.

Sub-inspector Ravneet Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at the Model Town police station, said an FIR under Sections 74 (using criminal force or assaulting a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) of the BNS and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused who has been arrested.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On