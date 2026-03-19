Ludhiana: Minor girl drugged, abducted, 3 booked for attempt to murder

The Koom Kalan Police Station has registered a case against three persons, including a woman, for allegedly drugging, abducting and attempting to kill a minor girl by throwing her into a canal. ASI stated that an FIR has been registered under sections 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 3(5) (criminal acts )of BNS, and section 8 of POCSO (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Gaganpreet Singh, Paramjit Kaur, and Sunny, all aquaintances of the victim and residents of Gaddowal. A case has been lodged on the basis of the victim’s statement.

According to the complaint, the minor girl, whose identity has been concealed, had gone to her maternal grandparents’ village in the Machhiwara area along with her family.

During her stay, she received a phone call from Gaganpreet Singh, who asked her to meet him.

Police said that when the girl went to meet the accused, she found him sitting in a car along with Paramjit Kaur and Sunny. The trio allegedly forced her into the vehicle. It is further alleged that the main accused mixed an intoxicating substance in a cold drink and made her consume it, after which she lost consciousness.

The victim stated that when she regained consciousness, she found herself near a canal, where the accused were allegedly preparing to throw her into the water. She raised an alarm, following which the accused took her away from the spot and continued to drive around.

During this time, the victim alleged that she was subjected to inappropriate physical conduct. The accused later abandoned her in an intoxicated condition and fled the scene.

ASI Jagjivan Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 3(5) (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of BNS, section 8 ( sexual assault) of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act has been registered under relevant sections of law, and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.