Ludhiana | Miscreant snatches handbag containing cash and jewellery

A motorcycle-borne man snatched a handbag from a 58-year-old woman near Gulati Chowk in Model Town on Tuesday.

Complainant Mahinder Kaur of Dashmesh Colony said the handbag contained ₹20,000 cash, jewellery, mobile phone, debit cards, and credit cards of different banks.

Mahinder said she went to the market along with her daughter for shopping. “While returning home, the motorcycle-borne man turned up there and snatched my handbag. I raised the alarm but the accused managed to flee,” she said.

Assistant sub-inspector Sudarshan Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Section 379-B (snatching) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused. Police have started scanning the footage of CCTV cameras to trace the accused.