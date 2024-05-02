Ludhiana miscreants make away with truck loaded with 250 quintals of wheat

Five car-borne miscreants stole a truck containing 250 quintals of wheat from Jodhan on Wednesday late night. The Jodhan Police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation. The car of the accused was also captured on camera escorting the truck. (HT File Photo)

While scanning the CCTVs, the police found that the miscreants drove the truck on Raikot road. The car of the accused was also captured on camera escorting the truck.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Commission agent Rakesh Kumar stated that the truck containing 500 sacks of wheat was to be sent to Markfed godown on Thursday evening. Billa, the driver, parked the truck outside the silos and went to sleep.

On Thursday morning they were shocked to see the truck was not there. When they scanned the CCTVs, they found five people turned up there in a car. Four of the accused stepped out of the vehicle, while the fifth one remained on the driving seat. The accused managed to unlock the truck and drove it away.

The commission agent stated that the price of the wheat was ₹6 lakh.

Sub-inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at Jodhan Police station, stated that the police are trying to identify the accused. The police are also questioning the truck driver.