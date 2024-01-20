Ludhiana: Miscreants vandalise bus carrying wedding guests over toll fees

After the driver of a bus carrying wedding guests indulged in a spat with some miscreants over the toll fees at Ladhowal Toll Plaza on Jalandhar-Ludhiana National Highway, the miscreants vendalised the bus. Miscreants vandalise bus carrying wedding guests over toll fees in Ludhiana. (HT)

The incident, however, has revealed a scam where private persons working at the toll plaza are allowing buses to pass without issuing slips and charging them less than the listed toll fees.

The bus driver, Manjit Singh, in his complaint, alleged that when he reached the toll barrier on Friday night, a private person working there asked him to pay ₹300 to allow the bus to pass the toll plaza. He said he had taken the passengers to Batala in the morning and had paid ₹300 to a person at the plaza.

While returning, a different person at the plaza asked him to get the bus in lane number 13 and demanded more money. When he objected to it, the accused started hurling abuses and called his aides. They vandalised the bus with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods.

Singh said there are some private persons working at the toll plaza who collect ₹100-150 as fees, which is less than the listed toll fees, from the bus drivers and allow buses to pass the toll plaza without any slip.

ASI Bikramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said it has been learned that some bus drivers have deployed some persons at the toll plaza who collect money from drivers and submit the same at the toll plaza and make buses pass through the toll gate without issuing any slip. He said the matter is being investigated.