Ludhiana misses wheat procurement target as unseasonal rain hits arrivals

Unseasonal showers and disrupted market arrivals have left their imprint on this year’s agricultural procurement cycle, with Ludhiana falling short of its wheat procurement target for the 2026 season, even as the statewide operations in Punjab draw to a close. Despite the shortfall, officials said payment cycles and lifting operations remained smooth throughout the season. (HT File)

According to district administration figures, Ludhiana procured around 7.45 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat during the 2026 procurement season against an estimated target of nearly 8 LMT, marking a marginal shortfall attributed primarily to erratic rainfall and uneven arrivals in grain markets. Despite the decline in procurement, nearly 7 LMT—about 95 per cent of the procured stock—has already been lifted from mandis, ensuring substantial evacuation of grain from procurement centres.

The 2026 procurement figure is also lower than the previous year, when the district recorded 8.17 LMT, though it remains higher than the 7.15 LMT procured in 2024, indicating fluctuations in output and procurement trends over the three-year period.

At the state level, Punjab concluded wheat procurement after purchasing nearly 123 lakh tonnes, with arrivals tapering off sharply over the final week as most mandis wound up operations.

Officials said intermittent rainfall during the peak procurement window significantly impacted grain arrivals and increased moisture content in several consignments, compelling farmers and agencies to repeatedly dry stocks before procurement and storage. The district reportedly witnessed three to four spells of rain during the procurement period, which disrupted the otherwise steady flow of wheat into mandis.

District food and supplies officer (DFSO) Sartaj Singh Cheema said that despite weather-related challenges, procurement and lifting operations were executed in a coordinated manner involving government agencies and private players.

He said procurement had officially concluded, while lifting operations would continue for another one to two days to clear residual stocks from mandis. Due to untimely rain during the season, moisture content increased in some wheat lots, but the grain was properly dried and scientifically managed before storage, ensuring no major damage to the stock, Cheema said.

Officials maintained that no significant quantity of wheat was declared damaged during the season, as affected stocks were treated and stabilised at procurement centres using standard drying and handling procedures.

The season also witnessed relatively faster lifting in Ludhiana compared to broader state trends earlier in the cycle. While Punjab had faced concerns over delayed evacuation from mandis, Ludhiana west had already achieved nearly 87 per cent lifting during the peak procurement phase, officials said, highlighting improved logistical coordination at the district level.

At the state level, Punjab had initially set a procurement target of around 122 LMT for the season and had also prepared infrastructure to handle up to 132 LMT, anticipating a bumper crop.

Officials said the marginal decline in Ludhiana’s procurement this year was primarily linked to adverse weather conditions during harvesting and procurement operations, which affected both crop arrivals and grain quality due to elevated moisture levels.

Despite the shortfall, authorities said payment cycles and lifting operations remained largely smooth throughout the season, with procurement being carried out through a coordinated network of government agencies and private procurement players.