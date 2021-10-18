Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Missing 10-yr-old boy reunited with family
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Missing 10-yr-old boy reunited with family

The boy’s mother said the boy had wandered off while playing outside his house; Ludhiana police found him and reunited him with his family members.
The boy had wandered off to Lakhowal village in Ludhiana. Later, police found him and reunited him with his family members. (HT File/Representational image)
The boy had wandered off to Lakhowal village in Ludhiana. Later, police found him and reunited him with his family members. (HT File/Representational image)
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 03:00 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Under operation reunion, the Koomkalan police reunited a 10-year-old boy with his family after he had wandered off to Lakhowal village.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baldev Singh said he was patrolling near Lakhowal on Saturday when residents informed him about a boy who seemed to have lost his way.

“The boy told us his name but was unable to give his address. He was hungry and distressed. We comforted him, gave him food and then sent his picture to nearby police stations,” said the ASI.

“After some time, we received a response from the Shimlapuri police station, who informed us that the boy had gone missing from their area,” said the ASI, adding that he was then handed over to his parents after verification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out