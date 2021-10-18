Ludhiana: Missing 10-yr-old boy reunited with family

Under operation reunion, the Koomkalan police reunited a 10-year-old boy with his family after he had wandered off to Lakhowal village.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baldev Singh said he was patrolling near Lakhowal on Saturday when residents informed him about a boy who seemed to have lost his way.

“The boy told us his name but was unable to give his address. He was hungry and distressed. We comforted him, gave him food and then sent his picture to nearby police stations,” said the ASI.

“After some time, we received a response from the Shimlapuri police station, who informed us that the boy had gone missing from their area,” said the ASI, adding that he was then handed over to his parents after verification.