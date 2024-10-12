Ludhiana: Month on, damaged portion of southern bypass awaits repair

(Blurb) PWD executive engineer says process to take over a week Southern Bypass road remains closed as it awaits repair in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Damaged over a month ago, a portion of the southern bypass road is still awaiting repair works by the Public Works Department (PWD). The route has been closed for several days, leading to heavy traffic jams during evening hours.

Authorities had initially stated that the repair of the southern bypass bridge would take about two weeks, but the work is pending even after more than 30 days. This delay is causing heavy traffic congestion in Sarabha Nagar and Pakhowal road areas, especially during the peak evening hours. With the festive season underway, more traffic is there on the roads, worsening the situation.

Local residents are frustrated with the ongoing delay as the damaged bridge remains closed, adding pressure to nearby routes and making travel difficult during the busy festive period. According to information from the PWD office, a study conducted by safety experts at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College has recommended retrofitting the damaged slab on the bypass. PWD executive engineer Pardeep said, “It will take more than seven days to complete the repair of the damaged areas on the project.”

Around a month ago, a large hole appeared on the newly re-carpeted 28-km southern bypass road, revealing the steel structure underneath. This raised concerns about the quality of construction work and safety standards. The hole on a bridge near the Ferozepur road suggests that substandard materials were used and there were safety lapses by the PWD, alleged residents. Although the road project was completed in 2014, the slabs have already shown significant damage.

Recently, the southern bypass was re-carpeted at the cost of ₹53 crore over a 28-km stretch. Officials have acknowledged that the hole came up in this area earlier as well. Experts from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College have been commissioned a detailed study of the bridge to determine the best course of action for repairs.