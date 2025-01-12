Ludhiana: Months on, no action over discharge of untreated effluents in sewer lines

Ordered to stop discharge of untreated effluent into the civic body’s sewer lines months ago, around 40 dyeing units in Industrial Area A and other locations continue to flout the norms amid inaction by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC). The hearings were conducted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board eight months ago, and the list of violators was forwarded to the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for action. (HT Photo)

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had flagged the issue over 1.5 years ago, identifying nearly 40 dyeing units discharging untreated waste into sewer lines. The PPCB had conducting hearings eight months ago and also forwarded the list to the MC for action. Notices were issued to violators under Section 33-4 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, and a detailed list of offending units, including major industries with substantial discharges, was provided to the civic body.

In October last year, the MC commissioner had directed such dyeing unit owners to cease dumping industrial waste into the municipal sewer lines as mandated by the PPCB. Officials said the dumping of treated or untreated waste violates not only PPCB norms, but also the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) under which the “polluter pays principle” is in force. The dyeing units were instructed to adopt zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology or establish a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for proper waste management.

Employees at sewage treatment plants (STP) say toxic effluents reach the facility, leading to pollution of the Buddha Nullah. Residents from Tajpur Road, Chandigarh Road and nearby areas have also complained about wastewater flooding streets due to blocked sewers.

Officials, seeking anonymity, say political interference has prevented officials from acting against prominent dyeing units, some of which are large-scale industries with global operations. Despite mounting evidence and directives from the PPCB and the NGT, officials have been reportedly hesitant to enforce compliance.

Repeated attempts to contact MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, who had conducted the personal hearing and assured strict action, went unanswered. Environmental activists and affected residents continue to demand accountability and immediate action to prevent further damage to the city’s sewerage system and waterbodies.