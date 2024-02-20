 Ludhiana: More farm unions join protesters at Ladhowal toll plaza - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: More farm unions join protesters at Ladhowal toll plaza

Ludhiana: More farm unions join protesters at Ladhowal toll plaza

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 20, 2024 10:59 PM IST

The protest began on Saturday afternoon, and since then, protesters have been stationed at the plaza. They had earlier said that they will continue their protest till February 22

Members of more farm unions, including from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kirti Kisan Union, on Tuesday joined protesters at the Ladhowal toll plaza.

On Tuesday, farmers belonging to SKM and Kirti Kisan Union from across the state, joined the protesters at Ladhowal toll plaza. (HT Photo)
On Tuesday, farmers belonging to SKM and Kirti Kisan Union from across the state, joined the protesters at Ladhowal toll plaza. (HT Photo)

Commuters had a free pass from the toll plaza on the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The protest began on Saturday afternoon, and since then, protesters have been stationed at the plaza. They had earlier said that they will continue their protest till February 22.

On Tuesday, farmers belonging to SKM and Kirti Kisan Union from across the state, joined the protesters at the toll plaza.

Gurpreet Singh Ugrahan, member of BKU (Ugrahan), said, “Many protests have joined us with the aim of making our protest more impactful. We will continue this protest till February 22. More unions are joining us every day.”

Deepinder Pal, manager at the toll plaza, said, “The protest has been going on since Saturday, causing a loss of over 4 crore to the National Highways Authority of India.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On