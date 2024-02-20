Ludhiana: More farm unions join protesters at Ladhowal toll plaza

Members of more farm unions, including from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kirti Kisan Union, on Tuesday joined protesters at the Ladhowal toll plaza. On Tuesday, farmers belonging to SKM and Kirti Kisan Union from across the state, joined the protesters at Ladhowal toll plaza. (HT Photo)

Commuters had a free pass from the toll plaza on the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday.

The protest began on Saturday afternoon, and since then, protesters have been stationed at the plaza. They had earlier said that they will continue their protest till February 22.

Gurpreet Singh Ugrahan, member of BKU (Ugrahan), said, “Many protests have joined us with the aim of making our protest more impactful. We will continue this protest till February 22. More unions are joining us every day.”

Deepinder Pal, manager at the toll plaza, said, “The protest has been going on since Saturday, causing a loss of over ₹4 crore to the National Highways Authority of India.”