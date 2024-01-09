Ludhiana: More job avenues in the offing for transgender community

Life can be a struggle for the common man, but for a transgender it is an everyday ordeal. Sandhya alias Lakhbir, a city-based transgender, said though they have accepted themselves, society has not accepted most of them. Meenakshi Sharma, deputy director, district bureau of employment generation and training office, interacting with members of the transgender community in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Sandhya is among 25 transgenders who visited the district bureau of employment generation and training office near Partap Chowk to attend an awareness camp for transgenders.

“I am a graduate and computer literate. I had worked for a firm for at least four years as a computer operator where I used to face banters, sometimes very harsh, from the colleagues and eventually I was sacked from job as my way of walking, speaking and dressing sense was different from my colleagues, though I was a good in my work, “said Sandhya.

“I did not get any job in any office or industry after it. I am thriving on dance programmes and stage performances to survive,“ she added.

She said that she started facing discrimination right from the beginning. Her brother hesitates to walk with her and take her to the market. She is forced to stay at home while other members of the family go to attend weddings.

She appreciated the efforts of the district bureau of employment generation and training office for promising them to help them in finding jobs.

Mohini Mahant, a member of the National Lok Adalat Judge Panel, said she still faces such comments though working at such a level. If the transgenders are educated and aware about their rights, the opportunities will find them.

Meenakshi Sharma, deputy director, district bureau of employment generation and training office, said that she is personally putting efforts for the past two years for the betterment of transgenders. The government has recently initiated a scheme for their uplift.

Sharma added that some of the industry has agreed to employ transgenders in packing, delivery of goods and computer-related work. If the community members are ready, the office will provide them with training and help them in getting jobs. If they are willing to start their own business, the office would help them in training and getting a loan.