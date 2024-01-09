close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: More job avenues in the offing for transgender community

Ludhiana: More job avenues in the offing for transgender community

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Jan 10, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Meenakshi Sharma, deputy director, district bureau of employment generation and training office, said that she is personally putting efforts for the past two years for the betterment of transgender community in Ludhiana. The government has recently initiated a scheme for their uplift.

Life can be a struggle for the common man, but for a transgender it is an everyday ordeal. Sandhya alias Lakhbir, a city-based transgender, said though they have accepted themselves, society has not accepted most of them.

Meenakshi Sharma, deputy director, district bureau of employment generation and training office, interacting with members of the transgender community in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Meenakshi Sharma, deputy director, district bureau of employment generation and training office, interacting with members of the transgender community in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Sandhya is among 25 transgenders who visited the district bureau of employment generation and training office near Partap Chowk to attend an awareness camp for transgenders.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“I am a graduate and computer literate. I had worked for a firm for at least four years as a computer operator where I used to face banters, sometimes very harsh, from the colleagues and eventually I was sacked from job as my way of walking, speaking and dressing sense was different from my colleagues, though I was a good in my work, “said Sandhya.

“I did not get any job in any office or industry after it. I am thriving on dance programmes and stage performances to survive,“ she added.

She said that she started facing discrimination right from the beginning. Her brother hesitates to walk with her and take her to the market. She is forced to stay at home while other members of the family go to attend weddings.

She appreciated the efforts of the district bureau of employment generation and training office for promising them to help them in finding jobs.

Mohini Mahant, a member of the National Lok Adalat Judge Panel, said she still faces such comments though working at such a level. If the transgenders are educated and aware about their rights, the opportunities will find them.

Meenakshi Sharma, deputy director, district bureau of employment generation and training office, said that she is personally putting efforts for the past two years for the betterment of transgenders. The government has recently initiated a scheme for their uplift.

Sharma added that some of the industry has agreed to employ transgenders in packing, delivery of goods and computer-related work. If the community members are ready, the office will provide them with training and help them in getting jobs. If they are willing to start their own business, the office would help them in training and getting a loan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out