First-of-its-kind dog park to come up in Ludhiana soon

Ludhiana Member of parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday visited the first of its kind under-construction dog park in BRS Nagar near Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana West Constituency. The park has various facilities including agility equipment, water fountains, benches, waste disposal bins and a veterinary clinic. (HT Photo)

The park, spread over an area of 1.5 acres, is aimed to provide a safe and healthy space for the canine companions.

It has various facilities including agility equipment, water fountains, benches, waste disposal bins and a veterinary clinic. The park will also serve as a venue for dog shows and competitions, where dog owners can showcase their pets’ skills and talents.

Bittu expressed his delight at the project having reached its final stage and said that it will benefit the dogs as well as owners. He added that the park is a unique initiative that reflects the love and care of the people of Ludhiana for their pets. “I am delighted to announce that the first of its kind dog park is in its final stages of completion. It will provide a safe space for our furry friends and help them to stay fit and healthy. It will also serve as a venue for dog shows. The project was envisioned by former MLA (west) Bharat Bhushan Ashu and former mayor Balkar Sandhu and it has come to shape with efforts of councillor Hari Singh Brar, ” he said.

He also appreciated the efforts of the city municipal corporation and the animal husbandry department for making the project a reality. Bittu urged the people to visit the park with their dogs and enjoy its facilities.

With the park nearing completion, pet lovers in Ludhiana have a reason to rejoice.

Owners of pet dogs have long been demanding a designated park for dogs where they can take their pet for a stroll or fun activity. HS Kalra, a BRS Nagar resident and owner of two pet dogs said he is looking forward to the opening of the dog park.

“It is surely going to be fun” he said.