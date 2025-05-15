Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Multiply income via mushroom production, says PAU

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 15, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Rupinder Kaur, associate director (skill development), said that mushroom production was a low-cost, less-space requiring, profitable enterprise for the rural community; she motivated the attendees to not remain confined to its cultivation only, rather opt for its processing for the production of mushroom powder

A three-day training programme on “Cultivation of Summer and Tropical Mushrooms” is being organised by the skill development centre, department of microbiology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The programme, which began on Tuesday, is being attended by a total of 71 farmers, rural women and youths.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said PAU holds this training programme twice a year. (HT Photo)
PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said PAU holds this training programme twice a year. (HT Photo)

Paying tribute to HS Garcha, an agricultural stalwart who initiated mushroom growing, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said PAU holds this training programme twice a year to multiply the mushroom production and income of the agricultural community. “Punjab is one of the top mushroom producing states with majority of its growers fully equipped with skill training from PAU,” he observed.

Rupinder Kaur, associate director (skill development), said that mushroom production was a low-cost, less-space requiring, profitable enterprise for the rural community. “Do not remain confined to its cultivation only, rather opt for its processing for the production of mushroom powder, pickle, etc.” she motivated the trainees.

Shivani Sharma, Jaspreet Kaur, Aaina Goyal, Sonika Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Rakesh Rathore, elaborated upon the cultivation of diverse mushrooms, their nutritional benefits and processing, preparation of homemade food products, and marketing strategies.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Multiply income via mushroom production, says PAU
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On