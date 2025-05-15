Ludhiana: Multiply income via mushroom production, says PAU

A three-day training programme on “Cultivation of Summer and Tropical Mushrooms” is being organised by the skill development centre, department of microbiology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The programme, which began on Tuesday, is being attended by a total of 71 farmers, rural women and youths. PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said PAU holds this training programme twice a year. (HT Photo)

Paying tribute to HS Garcha, an agricultural stalwart who initiated mushroom growing, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said PAU holds this training programme twice a year to multiply the mushroom production and income of the agricultural community. “Punjab is one of the top mushroom producing states with majority of its growers fully equipped with skill training from PAU,” he observed.

Rupinder Kaur, associate director (skill development), said that mushroom production was a low-cost, less-space requiring, profitable enterprise for the rural community. “Do not remain confined to its cultivation only, rather opt for its processing for the production of mushroom powder, pickle, etc.” she motivated the trainees.

Shivani Sharma, Jaspreet Kaur, Aaina Goyal, Sonika Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Rakesh Rathore, elaborated upon the cultivation of diverse mushrooms, their nutritional benefits and processing, preparation of homemade food products, and marketing strategies.