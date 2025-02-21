Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Municipal corporation clears encroachments in Focal Point

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 21, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Tehbazaari inspector Sunil Kumar said the drive against encroachments was conducted on the directions of MC commissioner and zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain

Continuing anti-encroachment drive for the second consecutive day on Thursday, the tehbazaari wing of municipal corporation (MC) removed encroachments done by shopkeepers on Jiwan Nagar Road in Focal Point area.

The tehbazaari wing of the MC removing encroachments in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The tehbazaari wing of the MC removing encroachments in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The construction material was dumped on the roadside by five to six shopkeepers, creating a bottleneck, resulting in disturbance in the traffic movement.

According to officials, they had first conducted a drive to remove these encroachments on Wednesday. “A few encroachments were removed on Wednesday, while other shopkeepers sought some time to remove the same. Failing comply, we conducted the drive again on Thursday,” said the officials.

Tehbazaari inspector Sunil Kumar said the drive against encroachments was conducted on the directions of MC commissioner and zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain.

A warning has also been issued to the shopkeepers that strict legal action would be taken if they dump the material again on the roadside.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On