Ludhiana: Municipal corporation clears encroachments in Focal Point

Continuing anti-encroachment drive for the second consecutive day on Thursday, the tehbazaari wing of municipal corporation (MC) removed encroachments done by shopkeepers on Jiwan Nagar Road in Focal Point area. The tehbazaari wing of the MC removing encroachments in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The construction material was dumped on the roadside by five to six shopkeepers, creating a bottleneck, resulting in disturbance in the traffic movement.

According to officials, they had first conducted a drive to remove these encroachments on Wednesday. “A few encroachments were removed on Wednesday, while other shopkeepers sought some time to remove the same. Failing comply, we conducted the drive again on Thursday,” said the officials.

Tehbazaari inspector Sunil Kumar said the drive against encroachments was conducted on the directions of MC commissioner and zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain.

A warning has also been issued to the shopkeepers that strict legal action would be taken if they dump the material again on the roadside.