Ludhiana: ‘Murder video’ surfaces weeks after elderly’s death, son arrested

Almost 23 days after the death of a 75-year-old man in Valipur Khurd village of Dakha, his son has been arrested for the “murder” and hastily performed his last rites to cover up the crime. The accused’s wife, who is said to have fled abroad, has been booked. The case came to light after the victim’s nephew, who returned from abroad, became suspicious and unearthed the truth after one of the neighbours handed him a video in which the “fatal assault” was captured. Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 238 (destroying or concealing evidence of a crime) and 3 (5) (criminal act is carried out by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped on the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Jagroop Singh, a resident of Valipur Khurd. Following a complaint filed by his nephew Kiranveer Singh, the police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Guriqbal Singh, alias Makkhan, and his wife Surinder Kaur, alias Chhinder.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO at the Dakha police station, said complainant Kiranveer Singh lives in Canada. He revealed in his statement that his uncle Jagroop Singh had raised him after his father’s death during childhood and had supported him in his education and journey to Canada.

Kiranveer said his uncle often called him, sharing distressing accounts of being mistreated, beaten and denied food and water by his son and daughter-in-law. He claimed Jagroop feared for his life.

On December 3, Kiranveer received a call from Jagroop’s daughter Inderjit Kaur, informing him of his uncle’s death. Despite his request to delay the last rites until his arrival in India, the accused hastily performed the same, citing fears of body decomposition. This act raised suspicions in Kiranveer’s mind.

Kiranveer in his complaint stated that his suspicion deepened when he spoke to those who had prepared his uncle’s body for cremation. They informed him of injury marks on the back of Jagroop’s head and traces of blood. Additionally, he received a pen drive from one of his neighbours containing video evidence of Surinder Kaur assaulting Jagroop, pushing him and causing a fatal head injury. The video also showed Guriqbal Singh encouraging his wife to continue the assault, according to the police.

The complainant claimed that the accused performed the last rites under duress, threatening family members to remain silent. Following the ‘murder’, the accused sent Surinder Kaur abroad to evade her arrest.

Further investigations revealed that the accused had a “history of violence” against Jagroop. In July 2024, villagers had to intervene, deciding that the accused would have to vacate the house by December. Instead, the couple allegedly killed Jagroop to avoid eviction.

The SHO added that an FIR under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 238 (destroying or concealing evidence of a crime) and 3 (5) (criminal act is carried out by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.