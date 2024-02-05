 Ludhiana: NCB seizes valuables worth ₹36L from drug smuggler’s associate - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: NCB seizes valuables worth 36L from drug smuggler’s associate

Ludhiana: NCB seizes valuables worth 36L from drug smuggler’s associate

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 06, 2024 05:08 AM IST

NCB seizes valuables worth ₹36 lakh from the house of Surinder Kalra, wanted in an international drug syndicate run by drug lord Akshay Chhabra. Kalra and his son are also facing charges of operating a hawala racket. Chhabra has escaped to Dubai.

The sleuths of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) seized valuables worth 36 lakh from the house of Surinder Kalra, an accused wanted by the NCB in the international drug syndicate run by the drug lord Akshay Chhabra. The NCB raided the house of Kalra in Urban Estate, Dugri, in the early morning. While Kalra is still on the run his son Mani Kalra was already arrested. The father-son duo is also facing charges of operating a hawala racket.

NCB seizes valuables worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36L from drug smuggler’s associate. (ht)
NCB seizes valuables worth 36L from drug smuggler’s associate. (ht)

Chhabra had escaped to Dubai on November 18, 2022, after the NCB arrested a smuggler Sandeep Singh on November 15, 2022, and recovered 20.3 kg heroin from his possession.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

An NCB official stated that Karla runs a hawala racket through his firm and many other companies. His involvement in illegal activities such as drug smuggling, hawala and money laundering is also suspected.

The official added that Surinder’s son Mani has already been arrested by the NCB in a drug smuggling and hawala case. Surinder and Moni had made money transactions through hawala for Chhabra.

The NCB had busted this drug syndicate in November 2002. The NCB had found that Chhabra used to smuggle raw material from other countries. Afghan citizens, who are chemists, used to make drugs out of it at two clandestine laboratories located in Manakwal and Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Ludhiana city.

The journey of Chhabra from rags to riches was of just two years. His father owned a tea stall near the grain market at Gill Road and he used to help his father. Later, he started working at a chemist shop. Meanwhile, he indulged in drug peddling. In two years, he had bought palatial houses and other properties, worth crores of rupees in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On