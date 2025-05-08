Ludhiana: NCC, students practise emergency response during school mock drills

In a display of alertness, unity, and civic responsibility, cadets of Khalsa College for Women, guided by Col RS Chauhan, Commanding Officer of 3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC, and principal Kamaljit Grewal—led a mock drill to train students in emergency response procedures, particularly in the event of retaliatory action following the recent Pahalgam attack. Students during mock drill at Government Senior Secondary (Multipurpose) School in Ludhiana on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Held within the college premises, the exercise was part of a broader campaign by 3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC to strengthen disaster preparedness among the youth. The permanent instructors (PI) staff of the battalion conducted the drill with coordination, engaging NCC cadets, college students, associate NCC officers (ANO), girl cadet instructors (GCI), and PI. Their collective mission was to educate young minds about how to stay calm, act quickly, and protect themselves during both natural and man-made disasters.

Students were taught practical safety techniques and emergency protocols with the help of live demonstrations, banners, informative charts, and video presentations. From simulating siren alerts to enacting safe evacuation drills, the event made critical survival tactics accessible. Col Chauhan and principal Grewal jointly emphasised the value of discipline, awareness, and quick thinking in high-risk situations.

To strengthen coordination, the NCC has established liaison with key district and medical officials, including the SDM Ludhiana, chief medical officer of DMC Hospital, registrar of Apollo Hospital, and deputy director of medical services at SPS Hospital. These officials were briefed about NCC’s vital support in emergencies. Contact details have been exchanged to ensure prompt cooperation and action when needed.

Similar drills across district by NCC

Under the leadership of 3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC, similar drills were also conducted across 20 schools and colleges throughout the district. In Government Senior Secondary School (Multipurpose), physics lecturer Sanjiv Kumar said that students were trained to respond to blackout situations, recognise sirens, and protect themselves whether in classrooms, on the road, or at home. These sessions, directed by principal Sukhminderpal Singh Brar, were held in both morning and evening shifts to ensure presence of all students.

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers’ Union, confirmed that several schools also held lectures to explain the context of the current tensions and the safety measures needed during such times.

Mock drill on civil defense at DAV Public School

The NCC unit of DAV Public School Pakhowal Road Ludhiana organised mock drill on civil defense for its staff and students on Wednesday. The drill was administered under the guidance of Lt. Col Faizan Zahoor, (Commanding Officer) by Subedar Virender Singh and CHM Chanam Singh from 19 Punjab Battalion, NCC Ludhiana. The NCC and NSS volunteers alongwith the Class 11 and 12 students were trained to handle basic salvage activities and first aid operations. The NCC team demonstrated the use of fire extinguishers and disaster management techniques during emergency.