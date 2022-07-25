Ludhiana | NGOs and nature lovers take part in photowalk and plantation drive in Mattewara forest
A few days after the state government scrapped the proposed textile park project near Mattewara forest, the Punjab Action Committee (PAC) for Sutlej, Mattewara and Buddha Dariya— a group of NGOs— organised a photowalk and a plantation drive in the forest area on Sunday.
The plantation drive was also supported by the forest department, and divisional forest officer (DFO) Harbhajan Singh also participated in the drive, along with the members of different NGOs and nature lovers.
PAC members said Punjab needs to protect and rejuvenate its forests and rivers and the government should also work to reduce pollution in water bodies and increase green cover in the state.
The members of PAC, including Jaskirat Singh, Colonel CM Lakhanpal, Ranjodh Singh, said the government should reconsider its decision to install effluent treatment plants to treat dairy waste in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes for reducing pollution in Buddha Nullah.
“ It is not a permanent solution and waste will still be dumped in the nullah, which pollutes Sutlej river. Rather, the government should work in a planned manner to stop dumping of waste in the drain; shifting the dairy units away from the nullah could be an option,” Jaskirat said.
