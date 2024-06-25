Ludhiana: Notorious criminal ‘Neutron’ offers conditional surrender

Notorious criminal Sagar Neutron, who is on the run in multiple cases, including the murder of an elderly woman, offered to surrender in a video posted on his social media account. Sagar Neutron (HT File)

Neutron said that the police have nabbed his wife in connection with a murder case and alleged that they (police) would implicate her in a criminal case. He said that if the police release his wife, he can consider surrendering. Neutron also alleged that the police would kill him in a fake encounter.

The police claimed that they found evidence against Neutron’s wife, identified as Vanshika.

In the video, Neutron threatened the police and said if the cops do not release his wife, he would smuggle weapons and “teach them a lesson”. He added that he was returning to the mainstream for the sake of his family and daughter, but the police were dragging him and his family in “false” cases.

He added that the police teams from Ludhiana commissionerate, intelligence and anti-gangster task force (AGTF) raided his house wearing bulletproof jackets to nab him but he was not home. The police found his wife and took her along. The police could have encountered him had he been at home, he alleged.

Police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “We have enough evidence against Sagar’s wife. She is involved in this case. Recently, the police recovered about 18 weapons that were being smuggled by Neutron.”

He added that if Neutron wants, he can surrender, or else the police will arrest him.

On April 7, Neutron, along with his aides, barged into the house of a man named Navi in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and assaulted the residents, including an 80-year-old woman. The Dugri police had registered an attempt to murder case. Later, after the elderly woman had died, the police added murder sections in the first-information report (FIR).

In the video, Sagar accused Navi of making derogatory remarks against him and his community, following which he barged into his house and attacked his family members.