Ludhiana: Now, book train tickets, make payments on the go using QR code

The train passengers will now have the facility to pay digitally as the Ferozepur division has unrolled QR code devices on the railway stations and with the ticket collectors. A passenger scanning QR code in Ludhiana railway station. (HT Photo)

QR scanners have been installed at 168 out of 255 stations under Ferozepur division, which covers the areas of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir. The scanners at the ticket counters have dual display information system (DDIS), a big screen outside the ticket counter, which displays the journey details, fare and a code to make digital payments through UPI, an officer at the division said. Besides the scan codes, the stations are also getting POS machines for easy travel payments.

“There was a problem of loose change when travellers bought ticket. After the advent of digital payment, people also find it more convenient to pay via this mode,” he said.

According to officials, around 350 ticket inspectors on board have also been provided with QR code devices for those who get a ticket on the go, or for fines. Most payments in trains like Vande Bharat were now made through these devices and so far they had grossed around eight lakhs in ticket sales and fines via this mode.

A ticket inspector said, “There isn’t any problem of arranging loose change now when we cut a ticket on the go.”