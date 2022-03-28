Ludhiana: NRI booked for bigamy, rape
An NRI has been booked for allegedly solemnising marriage with a Seelon Kalan woman without divorcing his first wife. He also allegedly raped the Seelon Kalan woman and duped her of ₹24 lakh on the pretext of taking her to Canada.
The accused has been identified as Bhishan Ratti, who hails from Bassian Kalan village of Hoshiarpur and is settled in Calgary of Canada. Police have also booked his relatives -- Ashok Kumar of Chhapar, his wife Soni and Amrik Jaisawal for conspiracy.
The woman, 31, told the police that she had come in contact with the accused through a marriage bureau. They got married in September 2017 and he promised to take her to Canada. A month after marriage, the accused flew back to Canada alone. He then stopped taking her calls.
The woman later found out that the accused had married her without divorcing his first wife, who stays with him in Canada. The victim filed a police complaint in September 2021.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Chand, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station after an investigation. The accused is yet to be arrested.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics