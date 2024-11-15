Ludhiana: NRI social media friend booked for uploading woman’s ‘obscene’ pics

The local police registered a case of Friday after a woman alleged that a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), who is her Facebook friend, had posted her ‘obscene’ photos on social networking sites, officials said. Accused posted the images as his WhatsApp status, causing her humiliation within her family and society. (HT File)

Following a complaint by the woman, the Sudhar police registered a case against the accused, identified as Sukhjeet Singh from Italy, and took up an investigation.

The woman said she has been living separately from her husband following a domestic dispute and had befriended Sukhjeet Singh on Facebook. Over time, their friendship grew and they started discussing marriage.

In her complaint, the woman said she separated from husband in 2017.

She said that Sukhjeet, originally from Jalandhar, assured her of marriage if she divorced her husband.

In 2019, Sukhjeet visited India and stayed with her for two months at a rented house in Akalgarh village, where they lived as a couple, she added.

The woman said after Sukhjeet returned to Italy, he continued to visit her between 2021 and 2023.

However, their relationship soured after disputes and the accused demanded repayment of money he had sent her from Italy, the woman alleged.

She said she suggested settling the matter in person and Sukhjeet made her obscene photos and videos viral on Instagram and other platforms.

She said he posted the images as his WhatsApp status, causing her humiliation within her family and society.

Accused already married: Complainant

The woman alleged she found that Sukhjeet was married after receiving abusive calls from his wife and sister. She alleged that he had falsely claimed to be single while pursuing a relationship with her.

Sudhar police station inspector Heera Singh said a case was registered under section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 67A of the Information and Technology Act.

He added that the police have initiated the procedure to arrest the accused.