Ludhiana: NSQF teachers hold rally in city, demand regularisation

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 26, 2025 05:24 AM IST

Frustrated by countless meetings with officials, sub-committees, and the education minister—all of which ended in silence and broken promises—these teachers have now taken their anger to the streets

Protesting against unfulfilled demands, the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) employees held a protest on Saturday.

NSQF teachers holding a protest against state government’s unfulfilled promises in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
NSQF teachers holding a protest against state government's unfulfilled promises in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“The Aam Aadmi Party rose to power in Punjab on the promise of turning the fate of contractual employees by making them permanent. But even after three years in office, thousands of such employees—including teachers working under outsourcing policies—are still waiting for the government to fulfil its word,” said NSQF employee Khushwinder Kaur.

Frustrated by countless meetings with officials, sub-committees, and the education minister—all of which ended in silence and broken promises—these teachers have now taken their anger to the streets. On Saturday, Ludhiana witnessed a rally as teachers, from across the state, exposed the education department’s alleged negligence.

The rally began at Rakh Bagh and moved through to Bharat Nagar Chowk, bringing traffic to a standstill for several hours. As a symbol of their protest, demonstrators burned an effigy of the state education minister. Tensions ran high as police resorted to the use of force, leading to injuries among several teachers.

“For over a decade, we have worked in government schools through private firms, dedicating our lives to education without the security of a permanent job,” said Ranjit Singh, who joined the protest after travelling from Nawanshahr They claim to have repeatedly reminded the chief minister and education minister of their promises, but their appeals have fallen on deaf ears.

Under the banner of the NSQF Vocational Teachers’ Front, Punjab, the teacher leaders warned the government that if their demands are not met soon, the protests will intensify during the upcoming bypoll.

Prominent leaders from across the state, including Ranjit Singh (Barnala), Gurjeet Singh (Bathinda), Gurjinder Singh (Faridkot), Gurpreet Singh (Mansa), Ravinder (Pathankot), were all present.

