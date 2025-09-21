Ludhiana: Nutrition awareness camp organised at vet varsity

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised a nutrition awareness camp for its faculty and students in collaboration with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Nutrition Society of India, Ludhiana Chapter. During the programme, varied food sources of good fat, complex carbs, quality protein and protective foods were showcased by emphasising their nutritive value. (HT Photo for representation)

JPS Gill, vice-chancellor of vet varsity, said, “We are committed to the welfare of the faculty and the students of the university by endowing them with advanced scientific knowledge.

The event was inaugurated by Ravinder Singh Grewal, director of extension education. The camp aimed to provide a balanced dietary lifestyle to the participants through individual nutrition counselling. This initiative was coordinated by Piverjeet Kaur Dhillon, Renuka Aggarwal and Amarjeet Kaur, PAU.

Grewal interacted with the organisers and shared knowledge insights regarding significance of protein and fat sources from animal origin in the human diet. He said that the dietary management sessions based on individual body composition analysis contribute towards the promulgation of scientific awareness on the modified diets among new generations.

Swaran Singh Randhawa, dean, college of veterinary science discussed the importance and processing techniques of millets with nutritionists. He motivated the participants to get themselves benefitted with the blessing of the green campus of the university to achieve a healthy body and mind.

Parminder Singh, additional director of extension education highlighted the consumption of complex carbohydrates for weight management in gym goers. Carrying forward this concept, the diet experts stressed upon inclusion of resistant starch alternatives in our diet routines.

Prabjeet Singh informed that the fat from fish provides good amounts of omega-3 fatty acids to maintain our brain and heart health.

