Ludhiana: Of 17, six doctors yet to join district facilities

Only 11 out of the 17 doctors allotted to the district have joined their duties so far. Five of them have joined the Ludhiana civil hospital, three Jagraon civil hospital, two Samrala civil hospital and one has joined the Raikot health facility. The Khanna civil hospital hasn’t got any medical expert so far. The Khanna civil hospital hasn’t got any medical expert so far. (HT File)

According to authorities at these hospitals, even after the new joining there are multiple posts vacant. The health department has been suffering from a severe shortage of doctors. Over 40% of doctors’ posts were vacant in the district before the new batch joined earlier this month. According to some health officials, one of the doctors joined but resigned soon.

When asked regarding the resignation, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra said, “I need to check with the senior medical officers of the civil hospitals.”

The health department is now in the process of recruiting 1,400 more new doctors to address the shortage of doctors.

Punjab Civil Medical Service Association’s (PCMSA) state president Dr Akhil Sareen has attributed the delay in joining to the ongoing NEET-PG counselling. Nearly 30% of the doctors across the state are yet to join, he claimed. “The doctors are waiting to see how the NEET-PG results go to decide their career path,” he said.

The doctors in Punjab earn less than their counterparts in other states. “The entry level salary for a doctor in Punjab is ₹53,100, which is 21% lower than the Centre’s ₹67,100 and Haryana’s ₹56,100,” he said.

Dr Sareen calculated that over a course of 14 years, this disparity grows to a point where a doctor in the state earns 30% less than their counterparts elsewhere. He said more doctors may resign due to such issues.