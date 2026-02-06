Ludhiana: Official seeks proof on corruption allegation from railway worker

Taking cognisance of a viral video in which a railway worker was seen accusing ticketing inspectors of wrongfully charging passengers, the chief inspector of tickets (CIT), Ludhiana, has asked the superiors of the worker to ask him to either produce evidence for his accusations or take appropriate action against him for defaming the Railways. An official at the station said the incident took place on Monday when a PWI worker got into an argument with a ticketing inspector. (HT Photo for representation)

“It has come to notice that a video clip was created and circulated on social media by Ranjit Bahadur, a blacksmith working under the Ludhiana pathway inspector (PWI), without any prior verification or official communication with the concerned ticket checking staff. This act has caused serious reputational harm to both the ticket checking cadre and the Railways,” mentioned a letter by the chief inspector of tickets to Ludhiana senior section engineer (PWI).

An official at the station said the incident took place on Monday when a PWI worker got into an argument with a ticketing inspector and recorded the video, which he later shared on social media with allegations of corruption.

“On February 2, while ticket checking staff were collecting penalties from passengers violating railway rules, the PWI worker asked them not to conduct checks or impose fines. When this unlawful request was declined, a fabricated and misleading video clip was created and circulated with the apparent intention to defame ticket checking staff and tarnish the image of the Railways,” the letter said.