Ludhiana: Old, defunct traffic signals confusing commuters in city

On several busy intersections across the city, outdated traffic light structures have become a growing cause of concern for motorists and pedestrians alike. Though replaced by new, functional signal poles, the old, rusting frames still stand tall, often just a few feet away creating serious visibility issues and contributing to daily traffic chaos. Though replaced by new, functional signal poles, the old frames still stand, often just a few feet away creating serious visibility issues and contributing to daily traffic chaos. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

At key junctions, such as Bhai Bala Chowk and Mata Rani Chowk among others, the defunct structures remain untouched. In many instances, these outdated poles are installed dangerously close to the newly operational traffic signals. As a result, commuters, especially those unfamiliar with the city, struggle to spot the working signals on time, leading to sudden braking, confusion, and frequent near misses.

Locals point out that leaving such structures unattended is not only a traffic hazard but also reflects poor urban planning.

Dr Neha Chopra, a resident of Sarabha Nagar voiced her frustration saying, “These old structures defeat the purpose of modernising traffic systems if the outdated ones aren’t dismantled. These obstructions severely compromise visibility and response time, especially during peak hours.

Another resident, Rajiv Mehra echoed similar sentiments. “ At Mata Rani Chowk, these old structures are present at all sides of the junction. They are just a step away from the functional ones, hindering the visibility. I missed the signal because the old pole was directly in front of the new ones. Such structures paint the grim picture of civic apathy,” he said.

Rickety poles at Bhai Bala Chowk hamper traffic

Two outdated traffic signal poles were uprooted at Bhai Bala Chowk on Monday morning, disrupting the regular flow of traffic. Although authorities reinstalled the poles temporarily, one of them was precariously propped up using cables tied to a nearby tower-like structure. These low-hanging wires posed a serious inconvenience to heavy vehicles and daily commuters, further compounding the chaos at the already busy intersection.

When contacted, Mayor Inderjit Kaur said,” The issue has just been brought under my notice now; I will look into the matter to fix this at the earliest.”