Ludhiana: On Day 4 of Punjab basketball championship, 100 matches played

A total of 100 qualifying matches were played in the senior group category on the fourth day of the Punjab Open 3x3 Basketball Championship for men and women at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Friday.

The tournament will conclude on November 14 and the winners will get a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, besides getting a chance to get selected in the state team.

The men teams played 70 matches and the women played 30 qualifying matches on Day 4 of the tournament.

As many as 220 players in the senior category participated from across the state.

Gurpreet Kaur Purewal, SSP Vigilance, Ludhiana, who herself is an international player and a former captain of the Indian handball team, was the chief guest on the occasion.

She expressed pleasure in watching the girls being supported by their parents to play basketball.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, PBA, said Purewal was an inspiration for the young generation.

Paramveer Bhogal, executive, District Basketball Association, praised basketball coaches Davinder Dhindsa, Rajinder Singh, Saloni, Narinder Kumar and others for grooming players in the state following which they could play national and international level.

JP Singh, president DBA, Vijay Chopra, VP-PBA, and Avinish Aggarwal from the DBA were also present on the occasion.

As many as 21 men teams and 12 women teams will compete in the qualifying matches on Saturday. The knockouts, including the semifinals and the finals, will be played on Sunday.