Ludhiana: OPDs remain shut for 2nd day, patients hassled

Patients continued to return unattended as the out-patient department (OPD) at the civil hospital remained shut for second consecutive day. (HT File)

The closure comes amid a protest call by Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), demanding restoration of assured career progressions (ACP) and improved security for healthcare workers.

To make up for the suspension of OPDs, the health department requested a private hospital to send resident specialists to help patients.

“The health department asked the hospital to send doctors to the OPD as the government doctors were on strike,” said an official from the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

A physician and gynecologist from CMC attended patients at the civil hospital OPD form 12 noon to 2 pm. Earlier, the government doctors started a partial strike on September 9, halting office work and additional duties. They upped the ante on Thursday, brining OPD services to a halt. The OPD services were suspended as the state government failed to put their assurances in written. PCMSA representatives met a cabinet sub-committee and state health minister Dr Balbir Singh on September 11. In the meeting, the minister accepted the demands in principle, but ‘failed to put it in writing’, according to PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin.