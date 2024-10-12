Ludhiana: Opium, heroin seized, three held

The CIA staff of the Ludhiana police commissionerate have arrested three persons allegedly for drug peddling in two separate cases. The police seized 2.1-kg opium and 270-gm heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Ravinder of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who is presently residing in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr), Ajay Kumar, alias Golu, of Jawahar Nagar camp and Uttkarsak, alias Abhi, of Labour Colony in Kochar Market, Ludhiana. (HT File)

The police have siezed 2.100-kg opium from the possession of Ravinder while 270-g heroin was recovered from the possession of the other two. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Shubham Aggarwal said Ravinder was arrested from Samrala Chowk and the recovered of opium was made. A case under Sections 18-B, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Division number 3 police station.

In another case, the team arrested Ajay Kumar and Uttkarsak near Railway Colony number 7 at Dhuri lines and recovered 270g heroin from their possession. A case under Sections 21-B, 29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.