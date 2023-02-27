Ludhiana: Over 16,000 students appear for Class 10 CBSE exams

Over 16,000 students of Class 10 under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) appeared for the English board examination at 30 centres across the district on Monday. Students of Class 10 after the CBSE exam in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

While the exams are underway for optional courses since February 15, yesterday was the first day of the compulsory subject for students. A massive rush of parents and students was witnessed outside the centres including Kundan Vidya Mandir, Guru Nanak Public School and BCM Arya School.

Talking about the exams, Gurnoor Singh, a student of BVM Public School, Kitchlu, who had his centre at KVM shared that fear of the first board examination had put him under stress, but when he saw the question paper he was quite relieved. The difficulty level of the question paper ranged from easy to moderate and all the questions were doable, he added.

Another student, Shifali,15, shared that the questions came from all parts of the syllabus and gave students the opportunity to attempt the ones they are confident about. She said that apart from a few tricky questions in the literature part the paper was scoring.

The next exam for Class 10 students is slated on March 1.

In the Ludhiana district, as many as 30,737 students including 16,146 from Class 10 and 14,591 from Class 12 are appearing for exams. While the exams of Class 10 are being held from February 15 to March 21 and those for the Class 12 students are from February 15 to April 5.

CBSE district coordinator and KVM Public School principal AP Sharma said the number of centres has been reduced to 30 from 35 compared to last year. He added that as many as 24 students will be accommodated in each class.

The strength of students at each centre varies and ranges between 200 to 700 students. Flying teams and invigilators were deployed as per the requirements, he added.