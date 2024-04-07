Ludhiana: PAC move NGT against water pollution caused by eateries on Sidhwan Canal road

Members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) have approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and filed a plea against restaurants situated on Sidhwan Canal Road for causing pollution. This move comes as a response to the persistent defiance of the NGT orders by the eateries in collaboration with officials from GLADA and the irrigation department. PAC members Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira emphasised the lack of enforcement of the NGT order by the Punjab State Pollution Board (PSPB). (HT Photo)

Jaskirat Singh and Dr Amandeep Singh Bains, representing the petitioners, highlighted the rampant water, air and noise pollution being perpetuated by these establishments. They pointed out that numerous restaurants and banquet halls along the distributary are allegedly dumping their waste and effluents into the water body, directly contributing to water pollution.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Additionally, many outlets have allegedly encroached upon the banks of the drain, illegally constructing party halls, kitchens and even installing generator sets on public land, with no action taken by the irrigation department to rectify the situation.

PAC members Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira emphasised the lack of enforcement of the NGT order by the Punjab State Pollution Board (PSPB). Despite clear orders, these eateries continue to allegedly draw water from illegal submersible pumps and discharge effluents into septic tanks and drains without treatment. Moreover, their unauthorised installations of submersible pumps and septic tanks along the drain’s banks exacerbate the environmental degradation.

Besides this, the members raised concerns about the unauthorised construction of restaurants along the National Highway, violating the 30m no construction zone stipulated by law. They stressed that such constructions are illegal and urged for action from the GLADA authorities.