Friday, Jun 07, 2024
Ludhiana: Painter steals 7.5L from anganwadi worker’s house

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2024 10:17 PM IST

The woman, Sukhwinder Kaur of New Subhash Nagar, said she had hired some labourers for a paint job through contractor Raj Kumar

A labourer hired for a paint job allegedly decamped with 7.5 lakh from an anganwadi worker’s house. The Tibba police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against accused Sahil Nahar.

The woman said that her son directed the accused to paint the walls of their bedroom and went to the other room to watch a movie. (HT File)
The woman said that her son directed the accused to paint the walls of their bedroom and went to the other room to watch a movie. (HT File)

The woman, Sukhwinder Kaur of New Subhash Nagar, said she had hired some labourers for a paint job through contractor Raj Kumar.

The woman said that her son directed the accused to paint the walls of their bedroom and went to the other room to watch a movie. The accused opened their box bed and stole the cash, she alleged, and added that she was not home at the time of the incident.

She found the money missing on opening the box bed in the evening and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 380 and 454 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused.

