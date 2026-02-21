Ludhiana: Panel orders probe into alleged misuse of police powers

The Punjab State and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission has directed Swapan Sharma, commissioner of police, Ludhiana, to examine allegations of misuse of police authority and violation of Supreme Court guidelines against the SHO of police station Division No. 8 and the in-charge of police post Ghumar Mandi. The Commission observed that the allegations warranted scrutiny at the level of the district police chief and directed appropriate action in accordance with law. (HT File)

The directions came on a complaint filed by Dr Sumeet Sofat, who alleged that an illegal and defective notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was issued in connection with an FIR registered in October 2025 following a complaint by Income Tax officials. Dr Sofat contended that the offences cited were non-cognisable and that the notice contained incorrect details, including the FIR date and addresses of family members. He alleged the action was contrary to Supreme Court directions in Safender Kumar Antil vs CBI case.

According to the complaint, the notice was served only on his elderly father, while other family members named in the FIR were not duly served. It was further alleged that police officials insisted that his 85-year-old parents and women members of the family, despite being medically unwell, appear in person at the police post, allegedly violating Section 179 of the BNSS and judicial guidelines.

Dr Sofat claimed that the alleged pressure led to a serious deterioration in his mother Dr Rama Sofat’s health, after which she reportedly required continuous oxygen support.

The complaint also stated that representations were sent to the commissioner of police,Ludhiana, and senior officers seeking issuance of a legally compliant notice, but no corrective action followed.

After examining the plea, the Commission observed that the allegations warranted scrutiny at the level of the district police chief and directed appropriate action in accordance with law.

Police sources said five members of the Sofat family, which runs hospital establishments in Ludhiana, were booked for allegedly obstructing Income Tax search operations conducted at their premises on December 18, 2024.

Inspector Amritpal Sharma, SHO of Division No. 8, was unavailable for comment.