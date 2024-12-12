Ludhiana: Paramedic seen ‘drunk’ on duty, transferred from civil hospital

A paramedic was transferred from the civil hospital here on Wednesday after a video purportedly showing him drunk on duty went viral on social media. The video, said to be filmed late on Tuesday evening, showed the paramedic struggling to be on foot while attempting to prick a drip container of a patient. As he fiddles with the drip, the patient can be seen crying in the video. The paramedic has been identified as Sukhdev Singh. Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra has said that further action will be taken against the paramedic on the basis of findings. (HT File)

Dr Harpreet Singh, senior medical officer (SMO) of the civil hospital, took cognisance of the video and sought action against him. “As soon as the video came into my notice, I enquired about the matter and wrote to the civil surgeon seeking his transfer from the hospital immediately,” he said.

Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra has transferred the paramedic to the community health centre in Hathoor. “I have transferred him from the hospital as an immediate measure. He will be posted there while we conduct a formal inquiry into the matter. We will take further action on the basis of the findings,” he said.