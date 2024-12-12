Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Paramedic seen ‘drunk’ on duty, transferred from civil hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 12, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra has transferred paramedic Sukhdev Singh to the community health centre in Hathoor

A paramedic was transferred from the civil hospital here on Wednesday after a video purportedly showing him drunk on duty went viral on social media. The video, said to be filmed late on Tuesday evening, showed the paramedic struggling to be on foot while attempting to prick a drip container of a patient. As he fiddles with the drip, the patient can be seen crying in the video. The paramedic has been identified as Sukhdev Singh.

Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra has said that further action will be taken against the paramedic on the basis of findings. (HT File)
Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra has said that further action will be taken against the paramedic on the basis of findings. (HT File)

Dr Harpreet Singh, senior medical officer (SMO) of the civil hospital, took cognisance of the video and sought action against him. “As soon as the video came into my notice, I enquired about the matter and wrote to the civil surgeon seeking his transfer from the hospital immediately,” he said.

Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra has transferred the paramedic to the community health centre in Hathoor. “I have transferred him from the hospital as an immediate measure. He will be posted there while we conduct a formal inquiry into the matter. We will take further action on the basis of the findings,” he said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On