Ludhiana: Pashu Palan Mela begins

The Pashu Palan Mela of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University was inaugurated by Padma Shri Gurdev Singh Khush, a world-renowned scientist for the rice production revolution. Gurdev Singh Khush inaugurating the Pashu Palan Mela at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. (HT Photo)

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, Bal Mukand Sharma, chairman food commission, Punjab, Muhammad Sadiq, former Lok Sabha member and a Punjabi artist were among the dignitaries who attended the inauguration of the event.

Khush said that vet varsity is making a remarkable contribution in the field of animal husbandry. He emphasised that now we should focus on the nutritional value of our diet. He said that livestock products can enrich the nutritional values of our food.

Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, vice-chancellor said that the mela is being organised on the theme ‘nasal sudhar hai, pashu palan kitte di jaan, vadhere utpaadan banaye kisan di shaan.’ Gill motivated farmers to adopt livestock professions with scientific knowledge and technology. He said that every farmer is equally important to us, so the doors of our institute are always open for them. Sadiq also sung his popular song on high public demand. He said that our farmers should take guidance from this university to improve their socio-economic level.

Varsity showcased all its research, education and extension programmes at the Pashu Palan Mela for the benefit of livestock farmers. The two-day event at the Mela ground of varsity provides a platform for farmers, scientists, extension workers, dairy officers, fodder and fisheries officers, various veterinary pharmaceuticals and agribusiness firms and banking sectors for showing their experience and information about the latest knowledge, technologies and schemes which has come up in the livestock sector.

Ravinder Singh Grewal, director of extension education revealed that a large number of people showed their interest in taking up goat, pig and fish farming and especially enquired about their training programmes. University publications on different subjects of livestock farming were also available.